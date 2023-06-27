Georgia Louise Davis, 80, passed away, peacefully, at her son’s home, June 23rd, 2023. She was born on September 13th, 1942 in Salisbury, MD to her parents Russell Cooper and Margaret Campbell.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 11:34 am
