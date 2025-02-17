...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and east central and
eastern Virginia.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds today becoming north tonight 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point
VA, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gerald Benjamin Long, 93, passed away peacefully at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Born in Wicomico County, he was the son of the late Tola Rebecca Nutter and the late Dennis Long.