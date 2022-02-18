...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches, Inland Worcester,
Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia,
Accomack and Northampton Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&