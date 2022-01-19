Gerda Anna Klara (Lassahn) Kaiser, 91, of Salisbury, MD, passed away at home on January 14, 2022, after many illnesses and operations. She was born in Koszalin, Germany (now in Poland after World War II). She was the daughter of the late Karl Lassahn and Maria Klara Elsa Wodzinski.
During World War II, the Russians took Gerda, a prisoner. She spent five years as a POW. She later immigrated to the United States in May of 1957 and married her loving husband, Alfred, in June 1957 (he passed in October 2013). She retired from Bloomingdale’s in New York in 1994 and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1955. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, MD.
