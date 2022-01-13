Gertrude Louise “Trudy” Hutcherson, 79, of Salisbury, was called home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was born on November 20, 1942 in Bel Air, MD to the late James and Nellie Norris.
She graduated from Bel Air High School in 1960. She met her husband, Richard Hutcherson, while working at a local Safeway. They were married in May of 1963 and they opened up their own grocery store, Hutch’s Market which was on Division Street.
She was an avid member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and aided at the parish school in the 1970’s. She was also a volunteer for the Carriage House Thrift Store for many years. She loved football, playing games on her tablet and eating steamed crabs with her family. Trudy looked forward to her monthly lunches with her lunch group ladies. She loved her family more than anything and was so excited at the birth of her two great-granddaughters.
