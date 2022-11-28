Gianni D Hayes

Gianni (formerly “Nanci”) DeVincentis Hayes, 73, of Salisbury, MD, died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Monaca, PA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Virginia DeVincentis.
Higher education and academia were Gianni’s passion. She was a life-long student and a college professor, in addition to being an accomplished author of more than 20 published books and hundreds of articles and short stories. Her love of lecturing led her to host a talk radio program and to travel worldwide speaking on cruise ships on such topics as politics, religion, and the humanities. After earning a Master’s degree in Christian counseling, she served as a minister and a volunteer hospital chaplain. Gianni helped found the Writers Bloc of the Eastern Shore, and she served on various boards throughout the community.
To read the full obituary, click here.