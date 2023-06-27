Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.