Gladys Thornton Holland of Pocomoke City, MD passed away on June 23, 2023 at the age of 100 years. She was born September 12, 1922 in Temperanceville, VA to Leroy Thornton and Annie Farlow Thornton.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 11:14 am
Gladys Thornton Holland of Pocomoke City, MD passed away on June 23, 2023 at the age of 100 years. She was born September 12, 1922 in Temperanceville, VA to Leroy Thornton and Annie Farlow Thornton.
To read full obituary, click Here.