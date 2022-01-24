Harriett L. Fish, 74, of Snow Hill, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 19, 2022. Born on March 1, 1947 in Salisbury, MD she was the daughter of the late C. Dewey and Mildred Rector.
Harriett is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Rick Fish; daughter Jennifer (Michael) Sirman; three grandchildren, Colbey, Lane, and Wyatt Sirman of Newark, MD.
Professionally, she managed The Earring Tree in the Salisbury Mall for 17 years and then worked for Loyola Federal. She left the workforce in 1991 following a massive stroke.
To read the full obituary, click here.