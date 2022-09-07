Hazel V. Scarborough, 92, of Parsonsburg, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1930 in Eldorado, DE to her late parents, Ruben Phillips and Rita Short. She was married to Paul Scarborough for 74 years.
Hazel was born and raised in the Seaford, DE area. Family was important to her from a young age and was frequently the caretaker for her sister, Jean. Hazel met Paul Scarborough shortly after World War II while working in a local restaurant.
To read full obituary, click Here.