...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 15
to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point
VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA,
Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to
Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to
Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters
surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EST this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through
late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
