Helen Frances Chaphe, 92, passed away in Salisbury, MD on Thursday, August 17, 2023. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Princess Anne, MD to the late August and Freida Stoiber.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
