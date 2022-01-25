Helen Pruitt Lewers, 94, of Atlantic, VA transitioned peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior in her sleep at the home of her son on January 20, 2022.
Born in Greenbackville, VA, she was the daughter of John E. “Jack” and Blanche Paradee Pruitt. She is survived by her sons Todd M. Lewers (Jane) of Rockville, MD and Robin G. Lewers (Margaret) of Pocomoke City, MD, grandchildren Kelly Hewett (Larry) New Church, VA, Whitney Frey (Brien) Mineral, VA, Guy Lewers Pocomoke City, MD, Travis Abadie Ocean City, MD, Dr. Amy Cortis (Max) Chicago, IL, Kelly Phillips (Corey) Delmar, DE and Judy Dykes (Paul) Eden, MD, great grandchildren Kyli and Harris Hewett, Shaelyn and Cassidy Frey, Olivia and Jade Cortis, Reese Phillips, Ashley Ross, Lauren McGee (Alex), Katie and Joey Dykes and great-great grandson Bentley Ross. Nieces Sheila Lee (shopping and lunch partner), Maureen Freeman, Lynda Castagna, Christine Ashcraft, Aleta Suzette Kennard Elkik, Alexa Kennard Buchanan, Nancy Lukow, Gerry Harclerode and Laura Tubbesing. Nephews Kevin Foskey, Jonathan and David Wheatley. Her Hallmark Movie TV buddies Janice and George Brothers, special meal provider Cyell Hansen and her entire loving church family.
