Henry Clay Pilchard Jr.

Clay "Sonny" Pilchard, 78, left to be with our Heavenly Father on January 28, 2025. He is now with our precious daughter, Jill Leigh Pilchard, who preceded him in death in 1991.
To read the full obituary, click here.
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder is possible early. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 13, 2025 @ 1:25 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Clay "Sonny" Pilchard, 78, left to be with our Heavenly Father on January 28, 2025. He is now with our precious daughter, Jill Leigh Pilchard, who preceded him in death in 1991.
To read the full obituary, click here.