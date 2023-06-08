Howard Grise of Salisbury, Maryland passed away peacefully in North Conway, New Hampshire on June 4th, 2023, with his family by his side after a short, fierce battle with leukemia.
To read the full obituary, click Here.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Generally clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 10:57 am
...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTY WINDS THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON... A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through midday or early afternoon. Some of these storms may contain erratic and gusty winds of 20 to 30 knots, as well as lightning strikes. Mariners should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.
...POOR AIR QUALITY IN THE MID-ATLANTIC THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO CANADIAN WILDFIRES... Due to Canadian wildfires, smoke is prevalent in the Mid- Atlantic region, including the greater Baltimore and Washington metropolitan areas. Under northerly winds, smoke will continue to be pushed south over our area. Thicker smoke will continue to overspread portions of the area, resulting in poor air quality and visibility potentially less than 1 mile. Some improvement is likely through the day, but the smoke likely will continue to affect the area at times until a front on Friday potentially brings some reprieve to fine particle concentrations. Depending on your location, Air Quality will vary, with much of the area either Code Orange or Code Red through the day today. There is a Code Purple Air Quality Alert for the District of Columbia. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people, and those that spend a lot of time outdoors. Some areas may see Code Red, which means unhealthy for the general population. If you are under a Code Red Air Quality Alert, everyone should keep outdoor activities light and short. For those people in sensitive groups, consider moving all activities indoors. A Code Purple Air Quality Alert means that everyone may experience more serious heath effects and should avoid outdoor activities, especially individuals with heart and breathing ailments, children, and older adults. The effects of air pollution on people can be minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity or exercising indoors. Go indoors if you have symptoms. Be aware of your air quality, which you can track here: https://fire.airnow.gov More info is here: https://www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/ Air quality monitoring and forecasts are done by the states. The National Weather Service helps to disseminate these air quality forecasts. For more information on air quality, including ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit your states website: Maryland: mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx Washington DC: https://www.mwcog.org/environment/air/forecast/ Virginia: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/our-programs/air/monitoring- assessments/air-quality-forecast West Virginia: https://dep.wv.gov/daq/air-monitoring/Pages/AirQualityIndex.aspx
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight. Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/
