Irene Joyce Smith, 84, of Princess Anne, passed on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 23, 1937 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Roy Pusey and Fanny Pusey.
Irene served 20 plus years with John B. Parsons Home in Salisbury working as a Supervisor Dietary Aide. She loved spending time with her family and especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and especially during the Holidays, Sunday Dinners, and family get togethers.
Irene is survived by a son, Steve Smith and his wife Joy of Hebron, MD; three daughters, Sandy Moore and her husband Rick of Princess Anne, MD; Linda Fischer and her husband George of Eden, MD; and Debbie Tyndall and her husband Jimmy of Princess Anne, MD; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a brother Gilbert Pusey and Kenny Pusey.
