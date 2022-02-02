J. LeRoy Sheats, 94, died peacefully at home on January 29, 2022. He was born November 15, 1927 in Collegeville Pennsylvania, son of True and Susanna Sheats.
LeRoy graduated from Collegeville-Trappe High School. LeRoy was determined to complete high school despite pressure to drop out in 8th grade to work on the family farm. After high school he was employed at Field Force in Pennsylvania. In 1952, LeRoy married Reta Howe. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. They had two sons, Earl and Jay. In 1957 they moved from Pennsylvania to Homestead, Florida where LeRoy worked in a Western Auto store for his aunt and uncle. In 1966, he took over the lawnmower repair department of Western Auto. He built that into a thriving business selling and repairing lawnmowers; renaming the business Homestead Mower Center. He retired from business in 1986.
