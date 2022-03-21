Jacqueline “Jackie” Gray Ayers of Hebron, Maryland passed away on March 13, 2022. Born February 26, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Marjorie Clendaniel Parsons. She married the late Howard L. Miller and moved to the Eastern Shore in the early 1960s upon which she dedicated her life to raising two young daughters. She was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, and mother whose bright smile showed evidence of her love for people.
