James C Ciancitto

James Christopher Ciancitto, known affectionately by friends and family as Chris, brought laughter and creativity into the world, brightening every room with his humor and heart. Born on April 30, 1969, in Raleigh, NC, Chris lived a life characterized by artistry, compassion, and an unmistakable knack for making people smile. Sadly, on a day that was a little less bright without him, Chris passed away from complications related to a recent stroke at Christiana Care Hospital in Delaware.
To read the full obituary, click here.