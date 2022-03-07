...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, central, east central,
eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia
and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&