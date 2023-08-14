James (Jimmy) Fitzgerald, age 74, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 9, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1949 in Salisbury, Maryland to Thomas and Jeannette Fitzgerald.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 1:02 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
James (Jimmy) Fitzgerald, age 74, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 9, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1949 in Salisbury, Maryland to Thomas and Jeannette Fitzgerald.
To read full obituary, click Here.