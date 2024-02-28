James Kenneth Phillips, Sr.

James Kenneth Phillips, 83, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024 at his home. Born November 24, 1940, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John Herbert Phillips and Doris Marie Collins. After graduating from high school, Kenny joined the US Army. He was an optician most recently for Accurate Optical, Salisbury. In his younger years, Kenny enjoyed performing as the DJ at local establishments such as the Ace of Clubs as well as at private events.
To read full the obituary, click here.