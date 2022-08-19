James Robert Matlack, 76, suddenly passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. Born August 24, 1945, in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Dr. Harold Ellis Matlack and Roberta Jane (Coleman) Matlack, who relocated to Salisbury, MD in 1954 from Haddonfield, NJ.
Jimmy graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963 and Randolph Macon Military Academy in 1964. He then enrolled at the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!), but a few years later was drafted into the National Guard.
