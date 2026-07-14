James W. Taylor, Jr., 96, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
Born on August 14, 1929, in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of the late James W. Taylor, Sr., and Mary E. Taylor.
Jimmy graduated from Wicomico High School in 1948 and continued his education at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. He proudly served his country in the United States Army before returning home to Salisbury to join the family business, Taylor Oil Company, Inc. Over the next 70 years, he dedicated himself to the company, serving as its President for 66 years. His integrity, hard work, and commitment to serving customers and the community earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, employees, and friends throughout the region.
A lifelong believer in giving back, Jimmy devoted countless hours to civic and community service. He served on the Wicomico County Board of Education, the Wicomico County Liquor Board, and the Advisory Board of Maryland National Bank. He was a member and Past President of the Salisbury Lions Club, a member of the Rockawalkin Ruritan Club, the Elks Lodge, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Distributors Association. He was also a former member of the Salisbury Jaycees. His faith was a cornerstone in his life, and he was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church for 81 years.
Above all, he cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Bette H. Taylor; his children, Vicki Clark (Gary), Jennifer Nelson (Greg), James W. Taylor III (Connie), and Elizabeth Silver. He was a proud grandfather to Amy (Matthew), Daniel (Allyson), Thomas, Eric (Annie), and Alex, and a loving great-grandfather to Lillian, Elyse, Parker, and Aubree. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Pauline Taylor and Nina Geraldine Adkins; his brother-in-law, Edgar V. Adkins; and his son-in-law, Eric D. Silver.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, July 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, Maryland 21801. There will be a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. The service will be officiated by the Revs. Chelsea Spyres and Dr. Benita Harris.
Jimmy will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, respected businessman, faithful servant of God, and dedicated member of the Salisbury community. His quiet generosity, steadfast character, and unwavering commitment to family, faith, and service leave a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, Maryland 21801.