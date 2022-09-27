Jane Adair Schwemlein passed away in her sleep Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Jane was born on
December 22, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Dr. William V. and Dorothy P. Adair.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Jane Adair Schwemlein passed away in her sleep Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Jane was born on
December 22, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Dr. William V. and Dorothy P. Adair.
To read full obituary, click Here.