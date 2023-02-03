Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&