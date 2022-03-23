Janet Frances Gibbons, 87, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Peak Healthcare at Hartley Hall in Pocomoke City. Born on January 4, 1935, in Accomack County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Price Hudson and Ruby Ward Hudson.
After graduating high school, she attended Goldey-Beacom Business School. She along with her mother, Ruby worked for Fruitland Shirt Factory. On December 11, 1954, she married her loving husband, William “Bill” Gibbons, Jr.
