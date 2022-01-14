Janice (Kerman) Spieler of Berlin, Maryland, passed away in Bethesda, Maryland, on January 11, 2022, after a long illness.
Janice was born on February 10, 1936, in New York City. A graduate of the Boston University School of Education, Janice taught elementary school in Connecticut, and for many years managed her husband’s medical office in Patchogue, New York. Later, she obtained a certificate in gerontology and organized a volunteer organization that provided companionship to homebound seniors.
Janice met her husband Alfred in Boston in 1954. They were married for 54 years, from 1956 until his death in 2010. Theirs was a lifelong love affair during which they raised a family, traveled extensively, and collected antiques. A resident of Patchogue for many years, she resided since 2005 in Berlin. Judaism was very important to her. Janice and Alfred were dedicated members of Temple Beth El in Patchogue, and in recent years, Temple Bat Yam in Berlin.
To read the full obituary, click here.