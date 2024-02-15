Jason R. Harman passed away on Tuesday, February 13, at Country Rest Home, Greenwood, Delaware. He was born in Dover, DE, on July 22, 1940 to the late U. Lee and Myrtle J. (Farrow) Harman.
To read full the obituary, click here.
