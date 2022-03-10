Jean Elaine Beauchamp, 92, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 19, 1929 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Washington Hancock and the late Mabel Elizabeth Hancock.
Jean was a proud mother of five sons. She loved her family. She also loved to cook and always made everyone feel very welcomed who came into her home. Jean enjoyed playing the piano, growing her plants and flowers and winters in St. Cloud, Florida.
