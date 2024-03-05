Jean H Shepherd

Jean Hoeltzel Shepherd, 94, passed away on February 29, 2024 in Salisbury, MD. Jean was the daughter of the late Fred and Myrtle Hoeltzel of Randallstown, MD. Jean is survived by her Husband of 70 years Luther W. Shepherd Jr., her Son Luther Widerman (Skip) Shepherd, III (Lorri), her Daughter Susan Palmer (Rex), her Grandchildren Dana and Bradley Shepherd and Gregory and Kevin Palmer, Her Great Grand Daughters Sloane and Isabel Shepherd as well as many nieces and nephews.
To read full the obituary, click here.