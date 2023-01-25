Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A few showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. High 57F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.