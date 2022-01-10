Jean Miles Riall, 93, of Salisbury, died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Born on January 31, 1928 in Salisbury and raised in Hebron, she was the daughter of the late Bloomfield and Margaret (Savage) Miles.
Following graduating from high school, she held various jobs until she started working for the State of Maryland in the Department of Assessment and Taxation where she stayed until her retirement after 30 years of service. She was a long-time member of Faith Community Church where she worked in the office for a period of time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward B. Riall whom she has spent the last 20 years missing dearly.
