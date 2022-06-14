Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WICOMICO AND WORCESTER COUNTIES... At 1137 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Selbyville to near Newark to near Snow Hill, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near... Newark around 1145 AM EDT. Berlin and Ocean Pines around 1200 PM EDT. Cape Isle Of Wight around 1210 PM EDT. Ocean City around 1220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bishop, Boxiron, Ocean City Municipality, Bishopville, Public Landing, Ironshire, Willards, West Ocean City, Longridge and Cedartown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH