Jerry Lynn Conway, 73, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Born on August 25, 1948 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Norman W. Conway and Cathryn Cannon.
He attended Wicomico High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry worked many years at Crown Cork and Seal. He also worked at Southern States of Dagsboro, Wor-Wic Community College, and as a substitute driver for Eastern Shore Regional Library.
To read full obituary, click Here.