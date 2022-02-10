John Clifton Wyatt, 90, died peacefully 7 February 2022 at his home in Walston Switch, MD.
Born in Berlin, MD, he was the son of the late James R. and Delena Wyatt.
John worked for Sears as a service technician and retired after 25 years. After a brief time, he returned to work at Plymouth Tubing for 10 years until he retired once again. He then started a small asphalt maintenance company, Seal Tech Enterprises, with his son Darrin. He continued to work with Darrin until finally retiring at the tender age of 86. He was a former member of the Willards Lions Club, the American Mobile Sportsman Association, the Moose Club, and the Retreads Motorcycle Club.
