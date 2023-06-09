John Donald Revel, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Millsboro, DE, he was the son of the late Charles Walter Revel and Rhoda Marie Wootten Revel.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 8:57 am
...POOR AIR QUALITY IN THE MID-ATLANTIC THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO CANADIAN WILDFIRES... Due to Canadian wildfires, smoke is prevalent in the Mid- Atlantic region, including the greater Baltimore and Washington metropolitan areas. Under northwesterly winds, smoke will continue to be pushed south over our area, resulting in poor air quality and visibility potentially less than 2 miles at times. The worst conditions are most likely through Friday morning east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with some improvement likely Friday afternoon. The forecast for Friday is for a Code Orange for most places east of the Blue Ridge Mountains including the Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people, and those that spend a lot of time outdoors. The effects of air pollution on people can be minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity or exercising indoors. Go indoors if you have symptoms. Be aware of your air quality, which you can track here: https://fire.airnow.gov More info is here: https://www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/ Air quality monitoring and forecasts are done by the states. The National Weather Service helps to disseminate these air quality forecasts. For more information on air quality, including ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit your states website: Maryland: mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx Washington DC: https://www.mwcog.org/environment/air/forecast/ Virginia: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/our-programs/air/monitoring- assessments/air-quality-forecast West Virginia: https://dep.wv.gov/daq/air-monitoring/Pages/AirQualityIndex.aspx
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine Particulates.. until midnight EDT Friday night. Air quality is expected to reach code ORANGE...which is unhealthy for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/
