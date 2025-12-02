John David Peccia, 71, of Pocomoke City, Maryland, passed away in Salisbury, Maryland, on Monday, November 24, 2025. He was born on August 19, 1954, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late James Donald Peccia and Eve Vera Peccia. John attended Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach; Old Dominion University, where he earned his bachelor's degree and Master's plus 30; and Salisbury University, where he earned a Master's degree. He was employed by Accomack County Public Schools in Virginia as a social studies teacher and a middle school assistant principal.
To read the full obituary, click here.