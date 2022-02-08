Mr. John E. McHugh, Jr., long time resident of Laurel, Delaware; passed away in the early morning hours of January 27, 2022. Born November 25, 1933, he was the son of the late John and Mildred McHugh Sr. and brother to three sisters and brothers-in-law who preceded him in death: Dorothy Maddox (Bill), Jacqueline Parker (Roland) and Betty Jean Grice (Graham).
Mr. McHugh, known to all as Skipper or Skip, served in the United States Navy for 10 years in which time he received the Navy Occupation Service Medal (European Clasp) and the Good Conduct Award. He served aboard the USS Hawkins DDR 873 and the USS Francis Marion APA 249. During his tour of duty, he visited many countries including Ireland, Spain, and Greece. Upon Honorable Discharge he gained employment in Seaford, Delaware at the Dupont Plant.
