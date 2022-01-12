John Hillary Merritt, 82, of Delmar, DE, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Chincoteague Island, VA, he was the son of the late Eugene Ray Merritt and Edna (Williams) Merritt.
He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church and had worked for many years as a serviceman for Delmarva Power. He also went on to Liberty College and got a degree in Theology and became a pastor. He enjoyed reading his bible and his trips to Alaska, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
To read the full obituary, click here.