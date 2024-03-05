We are saddened to announce the passing of John Burnell McQuown after a two year battle with cancer at his home in Salisbury, Maryland on March 2nd, 2024. Born in Dover, Delaware on February 19, 1953; John was raised on the Eastern Shore playing football for JMB and attending Salisbury State college where he met his wife, Betty. The two were married in June of ‘76. They raised two children and John was an active coach for the Fruitland Little League and Scout Master for his son’s Cub Scout troop. A McGee Plumbing and Heating employee for 33 years, John McQuown was known for his loyal nature.
To read full the obituary, click here.