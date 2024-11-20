John R Barth

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico
Counties. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&