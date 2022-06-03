Jose Antonio Arroyo, 83, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Antonio Feliciano and Clotilde Arroyo.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends but specially with Mellila, better known as Maria, his wife and love for so many years. After his retirement from his long term employment for the Government of Puerto Rico, he enjoyed visiting, along with his wife, all 78 towns in Puerto Rico. When he finished visiting the last of the 78 towns, he and his wife started visiting some of the towns for a second time.
