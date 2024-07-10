Joseph "Joe" Bernstein

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina,
and central and eastern Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&