Joseph “Joe” Merle Johnson, 78, of Greenbackville, Virginia, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 7, 1943 in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, he was the son of the late Joseph Maurice Johnson and the late Lois Francis Johnson.
He graduated from William G. Crosby, Belfast Maine in 1962 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966. As a Sonarman, he obtained the rank of Petty Officer Third Class (E-4) on board the USS Allen M. Sumner (DD 692) out of Mayport, FL. He later graduated from Gaston College, N.C. with an associate’s degree in Industrial Management. Professionally, Joe worked as a Plant Engineer for five different plants of Burlington Industries N.C. for 24 years and would later work in Public Relations and Sales. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, VFW and Lincolnton Baptist Church. As a Master Mason for 51 years, Joe cared for his community as a whole through charitable giving and volunteer efforts.
