Joseph W Bavett Jr, 66, Of Ocean City, MD, died July 15, 2022 in Salisbury, MD .
Born October 21, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Joseph W Bavett and Anna M (nee Sciuto ) BavettJoe was for many years 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge, & Sons of the American Legion. For years he volunteered time with the Holy Savior Youth Group for international visitors helping them find jobs, housing and to acclimate to a new culture for the summer.
