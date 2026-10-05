Judith A Doyle

Judith Ann Doyle, of Marco Island, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2026, in Westover, Maryland, at the home of her sister and brother‑in‑law, Dr. Mary and Dr. Paul Fleury. Born in New Jersey, Judy was the oldest daughter of Gene and Jo (Josephine) Doyle and spent most of her life in Morristown, New Jersey, where she was raised and educated.
Judy graduated from St. Leo's College in Florida and returned to her New Jersey roots and went on to build a long and dedicated career with the Probation Office in Morristown, serving with commitment and compassion until her retirement in 2002.
In 1997, Judy married Robert E. Nace, and together in 2017 they discovered their retirement heaven on Marco Island, Florida. After Bob's passing on April 10, 2019, Judy remained on Marco Island, where she developed a large circle of loyal and devoted friends who became an important part of her life.
Judy was active in San Marco Catholic Church and a proud member of the Italian American Club. She enjoyed her weekly bingo and mahjong games and loved keeping up with friends, and following nieces, and nephews online. Her warm personality, steady kindness, and genuine interest in others made her beloved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sister, Dr. Mary Fleury, her brother‑in‑law Dr. Paul Fleury, and her brothers‑in‑law Daryl L. Nace (Gloria) and Dr. David A. Nace (Dr. Erika). She also leaves behind cherished nieces, nephews, and their children, all of whom brought her great joy.
There will be a Memorial Mass at a (time to be determined) on November 27, 2026 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 8734 Old Westover Marion Rd., Westover, Maryland 21871. There will be also be a Memorial Mass held at San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island, Florida 34145 in February. (Time and date to be Determined)
Judy will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her devotion to family and friends, and the meaningful connections she nurtured throughout her life.