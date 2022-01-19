Julia Elaine Hornsby, age 74, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born January 17, 1947, in Salisbury, Maryland, to the late Floyd & Gladys Whitelock.
She was a sales associate for many years and took an early retirement from Kmart to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Watching her grandchildren with their sports and racing events brought her much joy. She loved Tuesday lunches with her gals and especially enjoyed trips as often as possible to Lancaster, PA with her loving husband.
