Juliet Marie Spann passed away on January 24, 2022 at the young age of 35. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, William Spann and her children’s father, A.J. Becker. She is the daughter of Francis DeRosa and Cindy Spann-DeRosa and the granddaughter of Anita Spann.
Juliet was born on Staten Island, New York and has made Salisbury MD. her most recent home. Juliet loved dancing joyfully all around the house and cooking in her kitchen. She was also a frequent visitor to her favorite Dunkin’ Donuts shop! Most of all, she loved snuggling and cuddling with her adored kids, Ava and Anthony. Julie lived every day for her two children. She loved to love and loved everyone in her life so much. Julie put the needs of everyone else before her own.
