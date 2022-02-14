June Louise Worden of Salisbury, Maryland was born on March 3, 1949 in Delta, Ohio and began her new life with God in heaven on February 2, 2022.
June was preceded in death by her parents James and Ruth Worden; one sister Mary Henderson; three brothers James Worden, Raymond Worden, and William Worden.
June is survived by one sister Effie Walker (husband Buddy); her lifetime best friend Karen Powell; her latest four-legged best friend Jonathan Worden; sister-in-laws Melissa Worden and Mollie Worden; and many nieces and nephews whom she treated and loved as her own children.
To read the full obituary, click here.