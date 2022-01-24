Justin Thomas Smith, 37, of Aston, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2022 at Penn Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his fiancé, Christina Gambrill, two daughters, Kayla Marie and Sophia Grace, parents, Steve and Joy Smith of Hebron, Maryland, a brother, Jordan (Rachel) Smith of Hebron, a sister, Jessica (Rob) Hill of Salisbury, five nieces and nephews, Jackson, Robby, Parker, Ruby, and Avery, Godparents Harold and Tami Brown of Hebron, and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
He will be welcomed to Heaven by grandparents, James and Martha Quillen, and Gerald and Irene Smith, and uncle, Jimmy Quillen.
Justin was a machinist for New Way Air Bearings in Aston, Pennsylvania, and started his career path at places like MaTech, Pat’s Aircraft, and ARCH Medical Solutions in Philadelphia. He studied Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Wor-Wic. Justin had many hobbies, most of which revolved around the outdoors, including surfing, body boarding, fishing, waterfowl hunting, deer hunting and turkey hunting, even competing in turkey calling contests.
To read the full obituary, click here.