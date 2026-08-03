Karen (Stivason) Spanedda, 76, passed away on July 30, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Her passing was marked with an Honor Walk, embraced by friends and fellow healthcare heroes.
Born on June 6, 1950, in Kittanning, PA, Karen was the cherished daughter of Hubert and Joanna (Slagle) Stivason. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Dennis Spanedda, and her sister, Mindy Riggle, with whom she is now reunited in eternal peace.
Karen's life was a testament to her nurturing spirit. She earned her Nursing Degree from Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing at Pennsylvania State University in 1971 and went on to touch countless lives through her work in behavioral health, end-of-life care, case management, and home health. A mentor to many, she was known among her peers as "sunshine personified," a bright light in every room she entered.
Karen was best known for her kindness... and her famous buns. Every holiday she made dozens of "Nana Buns," that everyone snuck before the meal was served. They were a staple, and something that can never be replicated correctly without her here. Her grandchildren's other favorites are her "Nana Dip," banana chocolate chip bars, and her chicken roll-ups. No matter what the occasion was, Karen had the snacks covered.
Karen was loud about her love for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Penn State. She always repped her teams with pride, and loved watching the games at Buxy's whenever she had a chance. Karen was the life of the party, and was great at telling the players exactly what they could be doing better. We're going to miss her cheering alongside us this upcoming season.
Karen's legacy lives on through her children, Jennifer (Donald) Berkey and Kevin (Kimberly) Piccola, and her beloved grandchildren, Dustin (Charlotte) Berkey, Elizabeth (Michael) Rutka, McKenzie Piccola, McKayla Piccola, and McKira Piccola. Her siblings Lynn Stivason Murray, Leslie (Jack) Bittner and Ellen (Doug) Nixon, carry her memory forward with love and admiration.
In addition to her family she leaves behind her best girl, Zoe. Anyone that loved Karen, loved Zoe too. They were inseparable. Karen made sure that Zoe had all of her favorites: salmon, pup cups, and edamame from every sushi restaurant in the city, which Zoe patiently waited for her to shell. Not to mention all of the spa days. Spoiling Zoe gave her life a new purpose.
Karen's extraordinary life, filled with love, laughter, and lots of fun, will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her light, though now absent, will continue to illuminate the path for those she leaves behind.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A public visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service.